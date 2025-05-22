Gov. JB Pritzker says he is "horrified" after deadly shooting outside Jewish Museum in D.C.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he is "horrified" after two Israeli Embassy employees were shot and killed Wednesday night while leaving the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

In a written release, Prizker said, "Make no mistake: this was an attack on the Jewish community."

The shooting suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago. The suspect was arrested after what law enforcement called a targeted attack.

Prizker said a member of his team attended the event in D.C. on Wednesday night and was "thankfully safe."

The governor, who is Jewish, released the following statement:

"An evening of connecting and belonging hosted by the American Jewish Committee quickly turned into a nightmare. Young Jewish people and diplomats came together in a museum built to honor their shared history but then had to flee gun shots and witness the killing of a young couple. As a Jew who led the building of a museum dedicated to standing up against bigotry and hatred, I know how sacred these places are and what trauma this incident has caused. "Whether it's gun violence or the rising tide of antisemitism, Americans of all backgrounds have an urgent obligation to stand for peace and reject bigotry in all its forms and in every way possible."

The Israeli Foreign Ministry identified the victims in a post on X, saying, "We are shocked and horrified this morning by the news of the brutal terrorist attack that claimed the lives of two of our Embassy staff members in Washington — Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim. May their memory be a blessing."

Yechiel Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the U.S., told reporters they were on the verge of getting engaged.

Elyssa Kaufman Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

contributed to this report.