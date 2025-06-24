Visitation held for fallen Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera

Colleagues, family, friends and members of the public paid their respects to fallen Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera Tuesday evening.

Rivera was unintentionally shot and killed by another officer earlier in June. Her visitation was held in the city's Montclare neighborhood starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A steady stream of people have arrived at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home throughout the day. The large crowds waited under covers set up for the visitation to pay their respects and honor the life of Rivera.

A mother, sister, daughter and friend, those who knew her described her as vibrant and fearless, dedicated to protecting her community through her work as a police officer. She had been with the Chicago Police Department for four years.

Rivera was killed on June 5 in the city's Chatham neighborhood during a tactical operation. She was pursuing a suspect with her partner when investigators said he lost his footing, accidentally discharging his gun. River was struck and killed.

The two men they were pursuing are now facing charges.

Rivera's visitation goes through 8 p.m. and her funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Living Word Christian Center.