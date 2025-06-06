What we know about Krystal Rivera, Chicago police officer killed in Chatham

What we know about Krystal Rivera, Chicago police officer killed in Chatham

Krystal Rivera, the Chicago police officer killed in a shooting in Chatham Thursday night, was a fierce and loving mother, friend and police officer who was dedicated to her job protecting the community, those who knew her said Friday.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said Rivera was a mother and a four-year veteran of the police force. She leaves behind a young daughter along with the rest of her family and friends.

Snelling described her as vibrant and fearless.

"For a mother to lose her daughter like that, knowing that she was trying to do the right thing every single day.That she was protecting lives. That she was a hero. And she lost her life tragically doing that job that she loved," Snelling said during a media conference overnight.

Snelling said Rivera was hardworking, bold and dedicated to protecting others, showing up every day committed to her duty to the community.

Video from October of 2021 shows Rivera being sworn into the force. Her name was read aloud as she walked across the stage.

Rivera was also a member of the congregation of FaithWorld Church in the city's Belmont Craigin neighborhood. Pastors Jennifer and Daniel Cruz knew her well.

"Krystal Rivera attended our church for about 15 years, so we've literally seen her just really grow up," said Jennifer Cruz. "We just love our community, and so did Krystal."

"If you knew her, you knew that she was very determined, but she had such a sweet spirit and a gentle heart," Daniel Cruz added.

Early Friday morning, officers lined the road as an ambulance carried Rivera's body to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

"When I seen her picture, I was like, 'There's no way. This is not our Krystal,'" Jennifer Cruz said.

The pastors last saw officer Rivera in church just two weeks ago.

"She was an amazing, amazing girl. She was loved. She was such an inspiration, especially being a police officer," Jennifer Cruz said.

Along with her own pastors, Ofc. Rivera also made an impression on Father Michael Pfleger, who said she was "a really sweet person." He stopped by the 6th District to meet with her colleagues in the wake of her death.

"They are some of the best community police officers I've seen in the city," Pfleger said.

Those who knew her said she leaves behind a legacy of service from before and after she wore the badge.

"It just really reflected her heart to want to contribute to our city and make it a better place, make it a safer place, and she really believed that she could make a difference," Daniel Cruz said.

Rivera is the second police officer from the 6th District killed recently in Chatham. In November 2024, Officer Enrique Martinez was shot and killed during a traffic stop near 80th and Ingleside.