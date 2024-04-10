Chicago man charged with DUI in crash that left 1 pedestrian dead, another hurt on Stevenson Expressway near Cicero

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with driving under the influence after one pedestrian was killed and another was injured in a crash on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday.

Octavio Lara Chavez, 40, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving under the influence involving death and aggravated driving under the influence involving great bodily harm.

Illinois State Police say a Hyundai Sonata was stopped on the right shoulder with three pedestrians outside attempting to change the passenger side tire. At which time, a Dodge pickup truck left the roadway and veered onto the right shoulder – striking the Hyundai and two of the pedestrians.

One of the victims, identified as Nikolas C. Hutto, 28, by the Medical Examiner's Office, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The second pedestrian was also taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The third pedestrian was not hurt.

Chavez was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

He is being held pending a detention hearing.