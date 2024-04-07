1 killed, 2 injured in two-car crash on I-55 near Cicero

Southbound lanes shut down for fatal crash on I-55 near Cicero

Southbound lanes shut down for fatal crash on I-55 near Cicero

Southbound lanes shut down for fatal crash on I-55 near Cicero

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a two-car crash Saturday evening.

Southbound lanes of I-55 near Cicero were closed while crews responded to the fatal crash.

Illinois State Police said around 6:41 p.m. a vehicle was stopped on the right shoulder while three people outside tried to change a tire on the passenger side.

A pickup truck then left the road and struck the vehicle and two of the people outside. ISP says one of those people was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. The other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A crash investigation is underway.

Traffic was being diverted onto the Cicero exit Saturday night.