1 killed, 2 injured in two-car crash on I-55 near Cicero

By Beth Lawrence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a two-car crash Saturday evening. 

Southbound lanes of I-55 near Cicero were closed while crews responded to the fatal crash. 

Illinois State Police said around 6:41 p.m. a vehicle was stopped on the right shoulder while three people outside tried to change a tire on the passenger side. 

A pickup truck then left the road and struck the vehicle and two of the people outside. ISP says one of those people was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. The other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

A crash investigation is underway. 

Traffic was being diverted onto the Cicero exit Saturday night. 

First published on April 7, 2024 / 11:00 PM CDT

