Bond set for Chicago man charged with burglarizing Hinsdale home

HINSDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- Bond is set for a Chicago man accused of breaking into a Hinsdale home on Thursday.

Franshawn Whittenburg, 50, appeared at a bond hearing Friday morning where his bond was set at $500,000 with 10% to apply. He is charged with one count of residential burglary.

The DuPage County States Attorney's Office said around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, the Hinsdale Police Department responded to a call from a resident concerning suspicious activity at a home on Woodside Avenue.

Upon their arrival, officers noticed a rear door next to the driveway open with damage to the handle. Officers entered the residence, which was unoccupied, and found multiple drawers opened and contents scattered.

An investigation into the matter led to Whittenburg as a suspect.

It is alleged that he broke into the home and stole multiple items including a Sentry fire safe containing important family documents, a checkbook, and multiple items of jewelry including cuff links, bracelets, rings, and necklaces among other items prior to the call. He was taken into custody at approximately 5:25 p.m. the same day from a location in Chicago.

"The allegations against the defendant are extremely disturbing," said DuPage States Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Everyone has a right to feel safe in their home. Crimes such as this violate not only the victims' sense of security and personal space but also have a crippling effect on the entire community.

Due to Whittenburg's criminal history, if found guilty, he can face between six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He's scheduled to appear back in court on March 27 for arraignment.