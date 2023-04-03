Chicago Weather Alert: Two rounds of possible severe storms Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area is under a severe weather threat Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday evening, and Wednesday morning.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 42°

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 42° TUESDAY: Afternoon and evening storms. Several storms could be severe. High: 65°

Afternoon and evening storms. Several storms could be severe. High: 65° WEDNESDAY: Morning showers and storms. A few storms could be strong. Windy and cooling in the afternoon. High: 68°

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Monday night. Although a few storms could produce small hail, we expect thunderstorms to stay below severe weather limits.

By Tuesday morning, expect areas of light rain or drizzle, with temperatures in the low 40s.

The first round of storms for Tuesday are expected between noon and 4 p.m.. Scattered storms will move from west to east and could be severe.

A secondary round of storms is expected between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. These storms could also be severe.

The greatest threat will come from damaging straight-line winds, as storms could produce wind gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour. A secondary, but elevate threat comes from storms producing tornadoes and very large hail.

The last round of storms is expected Wednesday morning between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., as a cold front moves through the area.

It will be turning cooler behind the front, with highs in the low to mid 50s on Thursday and Friday. It will be in the 60s and mainly dry this weekend, although some showers are possible late Sunday evening and night.

