Chicago First Alert Weather: A little cool down tonight, lows in the 70s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- High temperatures today reached the low 90s for the first time this year in several locations.

The high of 90° at O'Hare broke a daily high record set back 40 years ago and was 22 degrees above average. This is also the earliest 90-degree day at O'Hare since 2011.

Partly cloudy, humid, and very warm tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s in most locations, but cooler along the Northshore.

Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot for Thursday with highs once again in the low 90s, but cooler along the Northshore. The record at O'Hare for Thursday is 92°, so we'll be just shy of that. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to low 100s in many spots, especially in areas west of the city.

Storm chances return Friday night into Saturday as a front moves through the region. A few storms could be strong. Cooler this weekend and for next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, muggy and warm. Low 68°

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 90°

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and humid. High 85°

