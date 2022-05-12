Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: A little cool down tonight, lows in the 70s

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Another day of hot temps ahead
Chicago First Alert Weather: Another day of hot temps ahead 02:50

CHICAGO (CBS) -- High temperatures today reached the low 90s for the first time this year in several locations. 

highs-recorded-today.png
CBS 2

The high of 90° at O'Hare broke a daily high record set back 40 years ago and was 22 degrees above average. This is also the earliest 90-degree day at O'Hare since 2011.

Partly cloudy, humid, and very warm tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s in most locations, but cooler along the Northshore.

lows-tonight-adi-3.png
CBS 2

Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot for Thursday with highs once again in the low 90s, but cooler along the Northshore. The record at O'Hare for Thursday is 92°, so we'll be just shy of that. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to low 100s in many spots, especially in areas west of the city. 

highs-tomorrow-adi-5.png
CBS 2

Storm chances return Friday night into Saturday as a front moves through the region. A few storms could be strong. Cooler this weekend and for next week with highs in the 60s and 70s. 

3-day-3.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: 

Partly cloudy, muggy and warm. Low 68°

THURSDAY: 

Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 90°

FRIDAY: 

Mostly sunny and humid. High 85°

7-day-6.png
CBS 2
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on May 11, 2022 / 7:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.