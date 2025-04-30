Watch CBS News
Chicago City Council committee to vote on new teen curfew proposal

By Asal Rezaei
Chicago City Council committee to vote on new teen curfew proposal
A Chicago City Council committee will vote Wednesday on a new, much-debated curfew ordinance for teens in the city.

The public safety committee will vote on a proposal by 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins to allow Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling to activate snap curfews with at least 30 minutes notice in order to curb teen takeovers.

Hopkins had planned to force a vote earlier in April on a proposal to move the curfew for teens in the downtown area from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m., despite opposition from Mayor Brandon Johnson.

He changed course just hours before a council meeting, informing his colleagues that he may have found a middle ground with the mayor and Chicago Police Department in the form of the snap curfews.

The new ordinance would allow CPD Supt. Larry Snelling or individual district commanders to activate earlier curfews in real time as situations change.

Ald. Bill Conway (34th Ward), a former prosecutor, said police would have to show probable cause that a targeted curfew is needed for public safety.

If passed, it would be usable city-wide, but critics are concerned it could be misused.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th Ward) argued such targeted curfews "could potentially lead to profiling and lead to limitations of people just exercising their freedoms of speech."

ACLU of Illinois spokesman Ed Yohnka said the targeted curfew approach "is like saying the police can suddenly change the speed zone in a particular area without notifying anybody, and then just start issuing tickets."

The vote was scheduled for 10 a.m.

