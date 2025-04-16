Chicago curfew vote by city council postponed as Ald. Brian Hopkins abruptly changes plan

Second Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins has abruptly changed course on plans for an earlier curfew to tackle so-called "teen takeovers" in downtown Chicago.

Hopkins, who had been spearheading an ordinance for a downtown curfew, said he is now working with the Chicago Police Department on a different approach.

According to Hopkins, there will still be a curfew but it will be circumstantial, based on the situation, and will be invoked on the order of either the police commander or CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling.

Ald. Hopkins was facing opposition by Mayor Brandon Johnson and some aldermen on his plan to push the downtown curfew from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a city council vote planned for Wednesday. His push to make the curfew earlier followed tow downtown teen takeovers that ended in gunfire in March.

Hopkins withdrew plans for that vote after last-minute negotiations with Snelling. He said there will be no difference in implementation. The current curfew is 10 p.m. in downtown Chicago and 6 p.m. in Millennium Park. The difference will be that the superintendent will declare the curfew times depending on the situation.

"My ordinance only applied to the downtown business district, which I represent. What happened with several of my colleagues in outlying areas came to me and said, you know, we need a curfew too, and if you're going to take care of your neighborhood with this, if it's an effective tool downtown, why can't it be an effective tool in other neighborhoods as well?" Hopkins said.

Hopkins said this new plan is more effective than the previous ordinance, and it covers the entire city.

He said he will be sending the new plan to the Public Safety Committee for a hearing, and expects it will be voted on and approved by the council in May.

Chicago police released a statement regarding the new plan, writing, "The Chicago Police Department works closely with partners across all levels of government to address public safety in our city. We have been working with members of City Council to discuss safety around large gatherings and potential solutions that will strengthen safety when these gatherings occur."