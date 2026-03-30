Chicago Board of Education to vote on Dr. Macquline King as permanent CPS CEO

Members of the Chicago Board of Education were expected Monday officially to approve the appointment of a new chief executive officer for Chicago Public Schools.

The board conducted a search that brought in candidates from across the country. But the final pick appears to be Dr. Macquline King, who has already been serving as interim CEO.

The Board of Education last week announced a special board meeting to be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. The public agenda for the meeting includes a vote on a resolution to appoint King as permanent CEO and approve the terms of her employment contract.

King was named to her role at the beginning of June 2025.

King is a lifelong Chicagoan who has spent 32 years with CPS as a student, teacher, and principal. She was senior director of educational policy for Mayor Brandon Johnson when she was tapped to lead the district temporarily.

The Board of Ed named King as one of three finalists for the position earlier this month. She beat out more than 100 candidates for the role.

The vote set for Monday to appoint King to the role is not necessarily a rubber-stamp done deal. There has been a bit of pushback about choosing King, with some concerned that she is too close to the Mayor's office.

The mayor was known to disagree with former CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, especially over school funding. The clash between the two over Johnson's plan to take out a high-interest short-term loan to pay for pensions for some CPS staff eventually led to Martinez being fired.

CBS News Chicago interviewed King last summer, when she first took over as interim CEO. She talked about her commitment to transparency, accountability, and equity.

"I'm excited to be in a position where I can support students who were like me, that are like me when I was a little girl going through Chicago Public Schools," King said last year.

If King's appointment is approved Monday, there won't be much time to celebrate. The new permanent CEO will need to get down to business to figure out the CPS budget.

The district now faces a shortfall of more than $700 million.