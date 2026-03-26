Interim CPS CEO Dr. Macquline King to be appointed as permanent replacement for Pedro Martinez Monday

The Chicago Board of Education has selected interim CPS CEO Dr. Macquline King to lead Chicago Public Schools permanently, and will vote to appoint her to the position Monday.

The Board of Education announced a special board meeting to be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. The public agenda for the meeting includes a vote on a resolution to appoint King as Chief Executive Officer and approve the terms of her employment contract.

The Board released a statement Thursday, writing, "Naming a permanent leader for Chicago Public Schools is essential to delivering on the District's mission: to provide a high-quality public education for every child, in every neighborhood, that prepares each for success in college, career, and civic life. On Monday, March 30, 2026, the Board will vote on approval of naming Interim Superintendent/Chief Executive Officer Dr. Macquline King as Superintendent/Chief Executive Officer."

King was named to her role at the beginning of June 2025. The lifelong Chicagoan came to the school district from a position in Mayor Brandon Johnson's office.

King was one of three finalists announced by the Board of Education earlier this month. The other two were Dr. Sito Narcisse, a former superintended of East Baton Rouge Parish schools in Louisiana and current chief of secondary schools in Washington, D.C.; and Dr. Meisha Porter, the former head of New York City Schools.

More than 100 candidates applied from across the nation to lead CPS and the three finalists were interviewed by Mayor Johnson and participated in Candidate Community Engagement sessions. This Board vote is the final step in the appointment process.