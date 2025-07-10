Interim CPS CEO Macquline King on district's budget woes, how she'll reassure parents

Chicago Public Schools interim CEO Macquline King sat down with CBS News Chicago to discuss the district's precarious financial situation and how she plans to reassure parents after a tumultuous year.

King was named to her role at the beginning of June. The lifelong Chicagoan came to the school district from a position in Mayor Brandon Johnson's office.

"I'm a former Chicago Public Schools student, teacher, school leader, and I'm a parent of CPS graduates as well," she said. "I have worked for Chicago Public Schools for 32 years."

Raised on the city's South Side, King said she wants to support students who are growing up the way she did.

"I'm approaching the interim role as if I am the permanent CEO, meaning I wouldn't do anything different," she explained. "I would still have the same sense of urgency. I would still tackle as my big priorities balancing the budget and opening schools."

And while she is open to staying on in the role, she has not yet applied for the permanent position.

The last year saw CPS embroiled in a lot of back-and-forth and red tape, which culminated in the firing of former CPS CEO Pedro Martinez after months of public disagreements with Mayor Johnson and the Chicago Teachers Union.

The district's biggest challenge is its budget deficit, which King has discovered is much larger than what she anticipated. The CPS budget shortfall is $734 million, up from $529 before she stepped into her new role.

The reason her deficit estimate is larger than what was previously reported is because she is including a $175 million payment to the city's pension fund, which covers some CPS staff. But she didn't say that directly.

"I acknowledge the potential expenses that Chicago Public Schools have and that was done so we can bring all of our stakeholders to the table," King said.

One of the most frequent areas of contention between Martinez and Mayor Johnson was the mayor's request the district take out a multi-million dollar high-interest, short-term loan to cover the budget gap. Would King consider that request?

She didn't say no.

"We have everything on the table and what's driving the decision that we will ultimately come to? Students first," she said.

All of these issues, and more, have turned the past year into a bumpy ride for CPS parents that King hopes to smooth out.

"I would say to parents I am completely entering into this role with a sense of equity, accountability and transparency and that I definitely lean into the needs they have and the needs they have from Chicago Public Schools to ensure a sense of calm and certainly," she said.

To that end, her office is launching a series of public learning and community engagement sessions for parents. She hopes it gives parents and the community an opportunity to share their priorities and concerns.