Chicago Public Schools CEO finalists announced by Board of Education

The Chicago Board of Education has announced their three finalists to replace Pedro Martinez as the next CEO-Superintendent of Chicago Public Schools.

Martinez was fired by the board in December 2024 and left his position at the end of June 2025, following ongoing disputes between him and Mayor Brandon Johnson about how to provide more funding for CPS. Dr. Macquline King has served as the interim CPS CEO ever since.

King is one of the three finalists announced Friday. The other two are Dr. Sito Narcisse, a former superintended of East Baton Rouge Parish schools in Louisiana and current chief of secondary schools in Washington, D.C.; and Dr. Meisha Porter, the former head of New York City Schools.

The Board of Education said more than 100 candidates applied to lead CPS nationwide. Now the three finalists will interview with Mayor Johnson and participate in a Candidate Community Engagement session. Finally, the Board will schedule a special meeting to discuss the candidates before they vote on their choice.

The board did not share a timeline for when those meetings and sessions will be held.