Bears' Justin Fields expected to start Sunday against Green Bay

CHICAGO (CBS) – It looks like Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will return under center in this Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Head coach Matter Eberflus said Fields, who sustained a non-throwing shoulder injury in the Bears' loss at Atlanta on Nov. 20, has been making progress this week.

"If it keeps going the way it is the last two days, it's a green light," Eberflus said on if Fields was expected to start this Sunday.

Eberflus added Fields "feels like he's 100% ready to go."

Fields was listed as a full practice participant on Thursday and Friday after being limited on Wednesday, and was not given an injury designation for Sunday's game.

The Bears (3-9) were in an unusual situation last Sunday just before kickoff against the New York Jets when Fields' backup Trevor Siemian, a Northwestern alum, injured his oblique in warmups. The team was unsure who the starter would be minutes before the game.

Siemian ended up playing in the 31-10 loss.

But that injury will end Siemian's season, Eberflus said. The coach said Siemian elected to have season-ending surgery.

That will leave Nathan Peterman in the No. 2 spot for the Bears behind Fields. The team also signed quarterback Tim Boyle from the Detroit Lions practice squad earlier this week.

The quarterback position is just one where the Bears have been decimated lately with season-ending injuries to wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson.

The team also listed offensive lineman Larry Borom, safety Jaquan Brisker, and cornerback Kyler Gordon as out for the clash against the Packers.

The Bears and Packers will kickoff the 206th meeting in their longtime rivalry on Sunday at noon at Soldier Field.