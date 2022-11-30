Bears' Eddie Jackson goes on IR with foot injury

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eddie Jackson's season with the Bears has officially been cut short, after the team placed him on injured reserve.

Jackson suffered a foot injury in the Bears' game against the New York Jets this past Sunday.

The Bears safety is tied for third in the league with four picks. Jackson heads to the IR as he leads all NFC safeties in Pro Bowl voting.

For a Bears team that's lost five straight games, Sunday's 31-10 rout by the Jets packed an extra painful punch. Darnell Mooney also suffered an ankle injury, and Head Coach Matt Eberflus said Mooney will more than likely require season-ending surgery.

The Bears are 3-9 with five games left. The front office may well be thinking about draft picks. Eberflus is focused on getting better.

As for the players, they've focused on having pride in themselves, and a chance to snap the skid at home against the 4-8 Packers.

As for whether quarterback Justin Fields could be back against Green Bay, Eberflus said Monday that Fields is truly day-to-day and has been feeling better.