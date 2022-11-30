Bears say Justin Fields still day-to-day but continues to improve

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said while he continues to improve but is still day-to-day a week and a half after he sustained a non-throwing shoulder injury in the team's loss at Atlanta on Nov. 20.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said on Wednesday Fields will be limited in practice that day, as reported by CBS 2's Matt Zahn. Backup Trevor Siemian, who started in Fields' absence last Sunday against the New York Jets, also wasn't expected to practice after his own injury in warmups before that contest.

"I feel better than last Wednesday for sure," Fields said.

When asked if he expects to play in the game this Sunday against Green Bay, Fields said that would depend on what he can do at practice this week.

Both Fields and Eberflus said the upcoming bye week after Sunday's game will not be a factor in their decision.

The Bears are also signing quarterback Tim Boyle from the Detroit Lions practice squad. The fifth-year professional has played in only 16 games in his career but started three last year for the Lions.

Eberflus also confirmed that veteran safety Eddie Jackson is done for the year due to a foot injury he had last Sunday in the Jets game. He did not know if or when Jackson would undergo surgery.

That's on top of the Bears also likely losing wide receiver Darnell Mooney for the year with an ankle injury that will likely require surgery.

The Bears and Packers are set to kickoff at noon on Sunday. The Bears lost the first matchup between these two rivals this season 27-10 on Sept. 18.