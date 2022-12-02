Bears vs. Packers: Three things to watch on Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears will try to snap some skids this week. They've lost five in a row overall. But they've also seven straight to the Packers. Here are three things to watch when the Bears host Green Bay Sunday at Soldier Field.

Fields on the Field?

We've been watching the injury report all week for several names, but the headliner is Justin Fields. And the news that he finally graduated from limited to fully practicing is an indication he will be a full-go for Sunday's game. That's good news for an offense that scored 10 points last week without him. Last week the Packers gave up 363 yards on the ground to the Eagles, including 157 rushing yards to Jaylen Hurts. Fields has to be licking his chops.

Aaron Rodgers…The Landlord

Thing number two to watch: "The Landlord" aka Aaron Rodgers. Bears fans have been waiting far too long to see Rodgers get his comeuppance and this is as good a week as any for the payoff. The man who escaped Chicago with a 10-point win last season says he plans to play through a broken thumb on this throwing hand. Misery loves company. If the Bears can find a way to knock off the man who claims he "owns them," they will have dragged the 4-8 Packers down to the NFC North cellar with them.

Devastated Bears Defense

Our third thing to watch is the Bears defense…or rather what's left of it. With no Eddie Jackson, and with Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon still in the concussion protocol through Thursday, it will be a bunch of backups in the secondary trying to slow down the Packers receiving corps. It could be another long day for Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, DeAndre Houston Carson and whoever is left to fill in the gaps.

That's three things to watch when the Packers and Bears at high noon Sunday at Soldier Field.