Chicago Bears likely lose Darnell Mooney for season with ankle injury

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears probably feel like they can't get to their bye week soon enough.

It's coming, but first it's the Green Bay Packers coming Soldier Field next week. They'll face those Bears players still physically able to play.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek had more on a last-place team hurting in more ways than one.

"It's a nasty, violent sport and it showed up yesterday for sure," said tight end Cole Kmet.

For a Bears team that's lost five straight games, Sunday's 31-10 rout by the New York Jets packed an extra painful punch. Head Coach Matt Eberflus doesn't know whether safety Eddie Jackson's foot injury is season ending but receiver Darnell Mooney's ankle will more than likely require season-ending surgery.

"What I told him is hang in there," Eberflus said of Mooney. "We still need him around the locker room as a leader."

The Bears are 3-9 with five games left. The front office may well be thinking about draft picks. Eberflus is focused on getting better.

As for the players, they've focused on having pride in themselves, and a chance to snap the skid at home against the 4-8 Packers.

"Regardless, you can throw records out the window when it comes to rivalries like this," he said. "Regardless of where either team is right now, this is a big game. Biggest rival, bring it on."

As for whether quarterback Justin Fields could be back against Green Bay, Eberflus said he is truly day-to-day and has been feeling better.