"Big Brother" 25th season premiere set for Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET

"Big Brother" 25th season starts Aug. 2 on CBS New York "Big Brother" 25th season starts Aug. 2 on CBS New York 00:47

NEW YORK - "Big Brother" returns on Wednesday for its 25th season.

Sixteen people will move into the Big Brother house, and spend the summer competing for $79,000.

Among the houseguests are three people from New York City, and a man from Norwalk, Conn.

You can watch the 90 minute live premiere live on CBS on Wednesday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.