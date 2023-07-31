"Big Brother" 25th season premiere set for Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET
NEW YORK - "Big Brother" returns on Wednesday for its 25th season.
Sixteen people will move into the Big Brother house, and spend the summer competing for $79,000.
Among the houseguests are three people from New York City, and a man from Norwalk, Conn.
You can watch the 90 minute live premiere live on CBS on Wednesday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
