Biden administration announces $50 million to support electric vehicle manufacturing in 6 states

(CBS DETROIT) — The Biden administration announced that $50 million will be awarded to six states with significant automotive communities to help convert manufacturing facilities to support the electric vehicle supply chain.

The funding is made possible through the administration's Investing in America plan. It builds on the $1.7 billion awarded to 11 "shuttered or at risk" facilities in several states to bolster electric vehicle production.

Michigan is one of the recipients and will get $18,406,420.45. The other states that will receive funding include:

Ohio: $9,373,236.32

Indiana: $8,770,249.81

Kentucky: $4,876,458.57

Tennessee: $4,513,688.68

Illinois: $4,059,946.17

The allocations were determined after an April request for information on how small- and medium-sized automotive manufacturers could be supported as they transition to electric, hybrid or fuel cell vehicle production.

To be eligible, the awardees must be a state, territory or the District of Columbia, have a workforce where at least 0.5% are in the automotive sector and qualify for at least $4 million of the funding.

In addition, three teams of technical assistance providers will be awarded $1.5 million under the Industrial Training and Assessment Center program. The program supports energy assessments, facility energy improvements, and workforce development and training.

The teams receiving the funding, led by the Purdue University Manufacturing Extension Partnership, the Regents of the University of Michigan, and the Trustees of the University of Illinois, will help create a playbook for converting internal combustion engine suppliers to support the electric vehicle supply chain.

The Department of Energy's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains will administer the funding for both of these programs.

U.S. Secretary of Energy and former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm visited Washtenaw Community College on Wednesday. She spoke about how the administration's clean energy investments are creating good-paying union jobs in the state.