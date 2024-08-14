Jennifer Granholm visits Michigan, highlights increase in high-paying union jobs

(CBS DETROIT) - U.S. Secretary of Energy and former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm visited Washtenaw Community College on Wednesday, where the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters is holding its annual event.

Granholm was there to talk about how clean energy investments by the Biden-Harris administration are bringing high-paying union jobs to Michigan.

She was given a tour, featuring live demonstrations and a welding competition, before meeting with local leaders and trainees.

She said Michigan will continue to be a critical state for clean energy jobs in the automotive industry.

"Michigan has always been Motown," said Granholm. "And so, Michigan is also now leading in creating the next generation of vehicle, which is the electric vehicles, which means both the vehicle itself as well as the guts, which means the battery."

Elected officials Debbie Dingell and Haley Stevens were also in attendance.

"These are really important skilled trade jobs in this country," said Dingell. "We couldn't get by without them. I always love it when I get to come and say "hi" to all the guys and women."

"We all know it's a great time to be in Michigan," said Stevens. "Our economy is doing very well, and it's growing. But it's growing because of hardworking men and women who are part of the plumbers and pipefitters union."

This is the 35th year WCC is hosting a massive event for the UA.

"The UA has become a fabric of our community and of our college," said WCC president Rose B. Bellanca. "They have probably the best training program I have ever seen."

Granholm said the US is restoring its manufacturing status after jobs were outsourced to China and Mexico after the 2008 recession.

"Now, the United States has become the irresistible nation for investment in manufacturing," said Granholm. "And you need all the facilities built; you need the factories built. And that's why we're here at the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters to see how they train people for them. And they said to me that they are growing by 1,000 members a month as a result of this manufacturing boom."