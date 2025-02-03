Watch CBS News
Beyoncé announces "Cowboy Carter" tour stop in Chicago hours after Grammy Album of the Year win

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Beyoncé's highly anticipated tour is making a stop in Chicago. 

Just hours after winning Album of the Year and Best Country album for "Cowboy Carter" at the Grammy's Sunday night, Beyoncé announced she's going on tour in an Instagram post. 

The "Cowboy Carter Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour" will make stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, London, Huston, Paris, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Las Vegas. The tour is scheduled to make stops at Soldier Field in Chicago on May 15 and May 17.

Her Instagram announcements have been liked over 1.4 million times in the past day, and her post announcing the tour stops was liked by nearly 730,000 accounts in just five hours. 

Her latest album features such popular songs like "Bodyguard," "Texas Hold 'Em" and "Levi's Jeans." 

Beyoncé became the Grammy's most-nominated artist with 99 nominations in total. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

