Excitement for Bears' playoff run could shift political landscape of push for new stadium

Does the Chicago Bears' dramatic improvement this season, culminating in their first playoff run in five years, change the discussion about where they will build a new stadium?

Those who broker these deals for a living said the team's winning ways absolutely change the political winds on a potential stadium deal.

Politicians who don't want to help get a deal done with sports franchises often use the cover of: "put a better team on the field, then come talk to us."

Well, the Bears have done that, and with an attractive offer shaping up to build a new stadium in northwest Indiana, politicians in Illinois could be motivated to end the stadium debate once and for all.

Hours before the Bears' big win over the Packers in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Bears President Kevin Warren, and Bears Chairman George McCaskey toured the 326-acre site in Arlington Heights that the Bears purchased for $197 million in 2023.

The Bears have offered to fund an enclosed stadium there with their own money, but have been unable to land a deal that would allow them to negotiate their property tax costs or to receive state funding for infrastructure such as roads, sewers, and utilities.

If you think politicians feel the heat to get a deal done when a team is hot, insiders said you're right.

"Without a doubt, a winning team does change the political calculus," said sports marketing expert Marc Ganis.

Ganis would know. He has negotiated dozens of stadium deals with politicians aglow in the warmth of a winning team.

"Politicians can't ignore that, because that's their life blood. They live off of positive media attention," he said.

Ganis said a new Bears stadium is down to two offers, Arlington Heights or northwest Indiana.

The upside of the Arlington Heights site is the fact the team owns the land and already has drawn up renderings of a domed stadium for that location. The downside is, until now, Gov. JB Pritzker and state lawmakers have not budged on their request for a deal on property taxes. The Bears also want Springfield to help with infrastructure costs, which the governor has said he's open to.

As for Indiana, the hangup for any deal there is it would mean the Bears moving out of Illinois, but state lawmakers in Indiana are rolling out the red carpet. Last year, they approved legislation establishing a professional sports development commission to develop a plan and recommendations to lure the Bears to Chicago.

"The legislation has already been passed. The vehicle is already there. And 25 miles south, Hammond and Gary, is about the same distance from downtown Chicago as Arlington Heights is," Ganis said.

Ganis said a cautionary tale just played out when the Kansas City Chiefs announced plans to leave Missouri for Kansas.

"It can be gone in a flash. Don't let the door close," Ganis said.

Illinois state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago said a winning team does not mean a blank check.

"What we do here cannot be based on whether or not the Bears are winning or losing. It has to be on the bottom line for the people of Illinois, and if it makes sense for them, and more importantly for their children. We can't lease out their future because we feel good right now about football," he said.

Buckner said the Bears are clearly playing Illinois against Indiana, which ultimately might be a smart move for the team.

Ganis said, barring something major, a new lakefront stadium in Chicago is out of the mix.

One thing to watch this week: Indiana Gov. Mike Braun is set to deliver his State of the State address on Wednesday, when he might provide a progress report on where things stand with a possible Bears stadium deal.