Chicago Bears' president announce team is expanding search for new stadium to NW Indiana

As the Chicago Bears' potential deal with Arlington Heights hits a roadblock, the team on Wednesday hinted at a possible move to Northwest Indiana.

Many people laughed when Indiana state legislators passed a bill earlier this year that created a commission to draw professional sports teams to the northwest corner of the state. But it may not be a Hail Mary play after all.

In an open letter, President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Warren said that the team is expanding their search and evaluating opportunities throughout the wider Chicagoland region, including Northwest Indiana.

"This is not about leverage. We spent years trying to build a new home in Cook County. We invested significant time and resources evaluating multiple sites and rationally decided on Arlington Heights. Our fans deserve a world-class stadium. Our players and coaches deserve a venue that matches the championship standard they strive for every day. With that in mind, our organization must keep every credible pathway open to deliver that future," the letter read.

Warren said the Bears are not asking for state taxpayer dollars, but are still seeking a commitment to local infrastructure such as roads, utilities, and site improvements, and reasonable property tax certainty. Despite seeking alternative locations for the new stadium, Warren said the team's commitment to Chicago will not change.

"The Bears have called Chicago home for more than a century. One certainty is that our commitment to this city will not change. We will continue to provide unwavering support to the community. We need to secure a world-class venue for our passionate fanbase and honor the energy you bring every week," the letter read.

Back in September, the Bears sent a letter to season ticket holders, saying they hoped to break ground on a new dome stadium in Arlington Heights soon, so they could bid to host a Super Bowl as early as 2031.

The Bears also officially told season ticketholders in that letter that their future seats would not be in the city of Chicago.

Reactions to Bears eyeing Northwest Indiana as potential stadium location

A spokesperson for Gov. JB Pritzker reacted to the team's expanded search outside of Illinois, saying, "Suggesting the Bears would move to Indiana is a startling slap in the face to all the beloved and loyal fans who have been rallying around the team during this strong season. The Governor's a Bears fan who has always wanted them to stay in Chicago. He has also said that ultimately they are a private business that makes their own decisions, but the Governor has also been clear that the bottom line for any private business development should not come at the full expense of taxpayers."

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle also released a statement on the potential move.

"We're proud to have recently hosted a productive meeting between the State, City and County and the Bears. It was important for us to bring everyone to the table and have a conversation around making a serious commitment to keeping the Bears in Cook County and Illinois. We're shocked and disappointed that the Bears would discuss moving to Indiana at this time," the statement read.

The Village of Arlington Heights issued a statement reading: "Both the Village and the Chicago Bears remain confident that their Arlington Park property in Arlington Heights is the best option for their new stadium and entertainment district. However, we understand their need to explore any and all viable locations as part of their due diligence process. Due to restrictive legislation in Illinois, this exploration now includes moving to Indiana."

Arlington Heights called for Illinois lawmakers in Springfield to pass a Megaproject bill to bolster the Arlington Heights stadium project. The village said such a bill would be a key took for investment in Arlington Heights and other communities around Illinois.

"We encourage our Illinois State legislators to move forward with the Megaproject bill," Arlington Heights Mayor Jim Tinaglia said in the statement. "This legislation will help to keep the Chicago Bears in Illinois, within the limits of Cook County, and ultimately – in Arlington Heights."

While local leaders said they were disappointed in the team's search outside of Illinois, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said he is ready to work with the Bears in building a new stadium in Northwest Indiana.

Braun, in a statement, said, "The Chicago Bears recognize Indiana's pro-business climate, and I am ready to work with them to build a new stadium in Northwest Indiana. This move would deliver a major economic boost, create jobs, and bring another premier NFL franchise to the Hoosier State. Let's get it done."

In Hammond, Indiana, many commuters on the South Shore Line Thursday morning welcomed the idea of the Bears moving to their part of the Chicago metro area.

"I'm a huge Bears fanatic, and I've lived in Northwest Indiana my whole life, and I think it would be great for the area," said Rafael Maciel, "and I think it's a good business for the Chicago Bears. They'll be able to own the stadium. They will even have a larger-capacity stadium."

But Indiana resident Mark Boyle was skeptical about the motivations of the parties involved.

"It seems like they're playing everyone against each, other and Indiana has been pretty friendly to — very much in the mindset of let's attract business and bring them over from Illinois, so I'm not surprised," Boyle said.

Back in May, the Bears shifted their focus back to Arlington Heights at the site of the former Arlington Racecourse after backing away from a stadium along the lakefront that would have required significant public funding of $2.4 billion.

Bears have proposed moving to Northwest Indiana before

This is not the first time the Bears have proposed moving to Northwest Indiana. Three decades ago, the Bears' lease on Soldier Field was four years away from expiring, and they entertained several proposals to move outside the city limits.

Back in 1995, after the Bears could not get government funding for a suburban home in Illinois, they turned to a plan for a $482 million new stadium and entertainment complex in Gary, Indiana called Planet Park.

As reported by the Associated Press at the time, the complex on the southern shore of Lake Michigan would have included a three-tiered stadium with 9,000 club seats and 138 skyboxes, surrounded by a midway-entertainment concourse, a Bears hall of fame, and parking for 25,000 cars. A second phase of construction would have included a nine-hole golf course, an amusement park, hotels, retail shopping, and a campground, the Associated Press reported at the time.

It was to be paid for with an income tax of 0.5 percent. As the AP reported, the Bears would not have owned the stadium – it instead would have been owned by Northwest Indiana-Chicagoland Entertainment, Inc., which would have leased it to Lake County, Indiana, which in turn would have subleased it to the Bears.

A prolonged fight between Bears team officials and Mayor Richard M. Daley ensued over the Bears' future plans. Ultimately, a deal was struck for a major renovation at Soldier Field, and the Bears remained there.