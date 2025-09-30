Watch CBS News
Local News

New renderings released for possible Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

New renderings released for possible Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights
New renderings released for possible Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights 00:33

Architecture firm Manica has released two new renderings for what a possible Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights could look like.

The new renderings of the design show the stadium entrance and the inside.

A rendering released last week shows an aerial view of the proposed dome stadium and surrounding mixed-use campus.

If the stadium gets built, the designers have planned less-crowded concourses, more restrooms and an on-site Metra stop.

The Bears have signaled they're planning to move out of Chicago's iconic Soldier Field and build a new domed stadium on the site of the former Arlington Racecourse, hoping to break ground in time to bid to host the Super Bowl as early as 2031. 

CBS Chicago Team

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue