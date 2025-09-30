New renderings released for possible Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights
Architecture firm Manica has released two new renderings for what a possible Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights could look like.
The new renderings of the design show the stadium entrance and the inside.
A rendering released last week shows an aerial view of the proposed dome stadium and surrounding mixed-use campus.
If the stadium gets built, the designers have planned less-crowded concourses, more restrooms and an on-site Metra stop.
The Bears have signaled they're planning to move out of Chicago's iconic Soldier Field and build a new domed stadium on the site of the former Arlington Racecourse, hoping to break ground in time to bid to host the Super Bowl as early as 2031.