Bears close on former Arlington International Racecourse property, putting them a step closer to moving

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- The Bears announced Wednesday that they have closed on the sale of the former Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights.

This puts the Bears a step closer to saying goodbye to Soldier Field.

In an open letter, the Bears said finalizing the purchase of the Arlington Heights property does not mean for sure that a new Bears stadium will be built there – but it is "an important next step in our ongoing evaluation of the opportunity."

"There is still a tremendous amount of due diligence work to be done to determine if constructing an enclosed state-of-the-art stadium and multi-purpose entertainment district is feasible," the Bears letter read.

If the plan for the stadium does go ahead, the development is projected to create more than 48,000 jobs, generate $9.4 billion in economic impact for the Chicago area economy, and provide $3.9 billion I new labor income to workers in the region, the Bears wrote.

The completed project would create more than 9,750 long-term jobs, generate $1.4 billion in annual economic impact for the Chicago area, and provide $601 million in annal labor to workers in the region.

The Bears are also soliciting input from stakeholders in the Arlington Heights area.

"Over the past five months, we have met with local residents, small business owners, school districts, elected officials and other interested stakeholders to secure their critical input, and we will continue to have an open dialogue to ensure this potential multi-purpose development provides the greatest possible benefits to the region," the team wrote.

If the new stadium project goes ahead, the Bears will not seek taxpayer funds for the structure, the letter said. But the project would require a "public-private partnership addressing predictable taxes and necessary infrastructure funding for public uses," the Bears said.

Churchill Downs announced in February 2021 that the Arlington racetrack would be going up for sale, and its last horseraces were held in September of the same year.

That same month, the Bears agreed to purchase the Arlington racetrack property for $197 million

The Bears have been playing at Soldier Field since 1971 – they shared Wrigley Field with the Cubs before that. The most recent stadium renovation took place in 2003.

The stadium went through massive renovations nearly two decades ago at a cost of over $600 million. Even with the upgrade, Soldier Field still has a capacity of only 61,500, smallest in the NFL. There are 13 stadiums that hold more than 70,000.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has repeatedly expressed a desire to keep the Bears at Soldier Field. In July of last year, Chicago Park District officials unveiled three options for renovating Soldier Field, including a possible dome over the lakefront arena.

But in January, new Bears President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Warren made it clear he's ready to lead the team's move out of the city and into a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Warren said last month that the Bears' sole focus for a new stadium is the Arlington Heights site, and they are not considering any options to stay at Soldier Field, the smallest stadium in the NFL.

According to published reports, the Bears' lease at Soldier Field runs through 2033, but would require them to pay the city only $84 million in damages if they were to break their lease in 2026, which would likely be the earliest they could expect to build and move into a new stadium in Arlington Heights.