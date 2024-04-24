Chicago Bears to unveil plan for new domed stadium on the lakefront

Bears to announce plan for new enclosed stadium on Museum Campus

Bears to announce plan for new enclosed stadium on Museum Campus

Bears to announce plan for new enclosed stadium on Museum Campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears on Wednesday will unveil their multi-billion-dollar plan for a new domed lakefront stadium, including added green space on the Museum Campus.

The Bears will finally shed light on what they are calling a "state-of-the-art, publicly owned enclosed stadium" along the lakefront.

Joined by Mayor Brandon Johnson and other local leaders, the team will unveil their plans at noon on Wednesday at their current home stadium, Soldier Field.

According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, the plan will ask taxpayers to kick in half of the costs to build a new $3.2 billion domed stadium and $1.4 billion in infrastructure improvements on the Museum Campus, where Soldier Field is located.

The team said last month it was prepared to put more than $2 billion dollars in funding towards a publicly owned stadium, but the Bears' plan reportedly includes $2.3 billion in public financing.

Taxpayers would be asked to pay for the proposed infrastructure improvements, and new borrowing needed to fund a new domed stadium on the site of current parking lots south of Soldier Field.

The Bears spent almost $200 million more than a year ago to buy the site of the Arlington International Racecourse from Churchill Downs in Arlington Heights. However, plans for a $5 billion stadium complex on that 326-acre site have stalled after the team wasn't able to reach an agreement over property taxes with local schools in the area.

Johnson has made it clear he wants to keep the team in the city, but the Bears' plan is certain to meet political resistance. Gov. JB Pritzker has said he's willing to consider the Bears' plans, but has voiced reluctance to provide public funding for the project, and state lawmakers also have been reluctant to support taxpayer financing for the Bears.

The nonprofit group Friends of the Parks also has opposed building a new Bears stadium on the lakefront, citing the city's Lakefront Protection Ordinance, which prohibits further private development east of DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

In 2016, the Friends of the Parks went to court to block filmmaker George Lucas' plan to build a museum on the same site the Bears are now targeting for a new stadium. After a federal judge delivered an early victory to Friends of the Parks in their lawsuit, Lucas decided to build his museum in Los Angeles instead.