Accused Highland Park July 4th parade shooter makes appearance in court

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The Highland Park July 4th parade shooting suspect appeared in Lake County court Thursday after refusing to come to court for his last two hearing dates.

Portions of Robert Crimo III's third videotaped confession were played in court.

Crimo is facing seven counts of first-degree murder and dozens of other charges related to the 2022 mass shooting.

Two contested issues were reviewed Thursday. The first was whether the suspect's former school resource officer who interacted with the accused shooter in middle school and high school, Highland Park police Sgt. Brian Soldano, could identify him in photos from the scene on July 4th.

Prosecutors said Soldano's testimony would aid the jury at trial, but the defense said Soldano did not have enough interaction with Crimo to make an identification of him from an incident only two years ago.

Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti said she would issue a written ruling on that issue.

The other issue raised Thursday was whether the suspect's videotaped confession is admissible.

Those who were killed in the Independence Day parade attack were 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein, of Highland Park; 35-year-old Irina McCarthy, of Highland Park; 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy, of Highland Park; 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, of Highland Park; 88-year-old Stephen Straus, of Highland Park; 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, of Morelos, Mexico; and 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo, of Waukegan.

A total of 48 people were also wounded in the shooting. Among them was Cooper Roberts, then 8, who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Prosecutors had offered Crimo a plea deal involving uilty plea to 55 charges, including seven counts of murder and only 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. Under the plea, the accused shooter would have been sentenced to natural life imprisonment.

In June, Crimo rejected the plea deal. His trial is currently set for February 2025.