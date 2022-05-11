'Everyone is tired': Police and community groups call for additional resources after 2 mass shootings in Back of the Yards, Jefferson Park

Police, groups want more resources following 2 mass shootings

Police, groups want more resources following 2 mass shootings

Police, groups want more resources following 2 mass shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people living in the Back of the Yards neighborhood are asking for help after a mass shooting that killed one man and injured four others.

It was the first of two mass shootings in the past 24 hours in Back of the Yards and Jackson Park.

CBS 2's Tara Molina reported from Chicago police headquarters where the superintendent is blaming a gang leader.

Calling the violence last night and violence spiking in the neighborhood since April a direct result of his release -- retaliation for the killing of that gang leader's brother.

But with all of this happening in the middle of a family neighborhood, The impact is much bigger.

Candles on the sidewalk Wednesday, in the middle of the Back of the Yards neighborhood, where police say rival gangs are behind the deadly mass shooting late in the afternoon Tuesday. Five were shot -- one of them killed.

Video shared with CBS 2 investigators, caught it all.

We're blurring the actual shooting, but you can see a boy running, ducking gunfire -- the impact of bullets hitting nearby homes.

Leaving marks on this neighborhood already impacted by continued violence. Marks groups like Shay Knox's are trying to heal.

"Everyone is tired. Even the young people are tired," Knox said.

Raised on the Southwest Side, she has a vested interest in making this neighborhood better and safer.

"Everyone on our team is credible messengers from the area."

She's an outreach supervisor with the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago. They work with the Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation. The groups work to help those impacted by violence.

"If a shooting happens, we immediately get to a scene within 10-15 minutes," she said.

They responded to this right away -- and they're still responding.

Offering services, help, mentoring, and a safe place for young people growing up around violence like this.

"There's not enough resources in the community. We definitely need more resources for the young people."

A message echoed by city leaders and Chicago police, this shooting is part of an uptick in violence in the 9th police district.

Police Superintendent David Brown says the increase is directly related to gang conflict. Conflict that continued when police showed up.

With men described by police as rival gang members arrested at the shooting scene and charged with resisting arrest and aggravated battery of a police officer for shoving and pushing officers -- one punched in the face.

"Not the community, not the crowds, these were gangsters that fought the police," Brown said.

In the middle of a neighborhood where a boy dodged bullets minutes prior, a neighborhood other first responders say needs more help right now.

"Nobody wants to wake up and have to come outside and look over their shoulders in fear all the time," Knox said.

Police Superintendent David Brown Wednesday is calling for something. He's called for many times support from the judicial system.

He talked a lot about gang leader 28-year-old Sergio Barron, released from federal prison then arrested with a weapon and released on cash bail.

Brown calls for judges to have better risk assessment, and says police are doing their jobs, but the cycle of violence continues when people like Barron are released.