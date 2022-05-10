Five people shot in Back of the Yards

Reports of multiple people shot in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people were shot in Back of the Yards Tuesday afternoon.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported officers were called for a report of four people shot at 48th Street and Marshfield Avenue.

Officers were also confronted violently by suspected offenders on the street.

There were two crime scenes – one at 48th Street and Marshfield Avenue, the other three city blocks east at 48th and Ada streets. It was not immediately clear what happened at each site.

At the southwest corner of 48th Street and Marshfield Avenue, a car crashed into a fence and was seen up on the sidewalk. A long gun was seen on top of the car.

Further details were not immediately available.