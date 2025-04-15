Watch CBS News
14-year-old boy charged in shooting of 15-year-old during teen takeover in downtown Chicago

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

CBS Chicago

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with shooting another teenager last month during a "teen takeover" in the Streeterville neighborhood in downtown Chicago.

Police said the 14-year-old has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies, in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy on March 28 in the 400 block of North Cityfront Plaza Drive, near the intersection of Columbus Drive and Illinois Street.

The shooting happened as hundreds of teens crowded the streets in Streeterville. Video from the area showed several fights breaking out, and one person using a stun gun in the middle of the crowd. Police said, around 9:40 p.m., officers heard gunshots near Illinois and Columbus, and saw a large group fleeing the scene.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition.

On Monday, police arrested a 14-year-old boy who had been identified as the shooter.

Court information for the 14-year-old was not immediately available.

