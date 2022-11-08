Illinois Election: Voters decide in 2022 midterm elections

Illinois Election: Voters decide in 2022 midterm electionsget the free app
The polls will close at 7 p.m. in Illinois, when results will begin coming in for the general elections in several state and federal races in the Chicago area.
We'll be following results in several key races, including the races for Illinois governor, secretary of state, and attorney general; several key congressional races; two Illinois Supreme Court races, and more.
Follow here for updates when the winners are called in key races, and for reaction from the various campaigns.
Election Day voting underway in Chicago; polls close at 7 p.m.
Polls are opening soon in Cook County and thousands of people in the Chicago are have already voted.
As of early Monday morning, more than 269,000 people have already voted early by mail or in-person in Chicago.
For many other Chicago voters who still need to vote Tuesday, you can go to any of the 51 polling places most convenient for you.
Polls open at 6 a.m. You can find Chicago voting sites here.
Suburban voters were notified of their polling place address in a mailing prior to the election. You can find a full list of Suburban Cook County polling places here.
Key races in Indiana: Mrvan vs. Green
We are watching two races that affect voters in Northwest Indiana.
One U.S. Senate seat is up this year -- incumbent Republican Todd Young is heavily favored against Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott.
In the 1st District, which covers Lake County and Porter County, incumbent first-term U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan is in a hotly contested race against Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green. Both parties have been poring TV ad money into the race, which is rare for a district that has been in Democrats' hands for generations.
Illinois Attorney General's race a rematch of sorts
Running for a second term in office in Tuesday's general election, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is facing off against a familiar opponent; though one he's gone up against before only in the courtroom, not at the ballot box.
Republican challenger Thomas Devore gained notoriety during the pandemic for his multiple legal challenges to Gov. JB Pritzker's coronavirus mandates.
DeVore, an attorney from downstate Sorento, about 60 miles south of Springfield, has filed multiple lawsuits since 2020, challenging Gov. JB Pritzker's authority to issue statewide stay-at-home orders, mask mandates, and other executive orders aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.
While largely unsuccessful, the legal battles with Raoul – who defended the governor's coronavirus orders in court – brought DeVore a level of celebrity that helped him win the Republican primary in June over two other candidates, including Steve Kim, who got $300,000 in campaign funds from billionaire Ken Griffin through then-GOP candidate for governor Richard Irvin.
GOP has chance to swing Illinois Supreme Court balance of power in its favor
Voters in the Chicago suburbs and parts of central Illinois will be voting in two races for the Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday, an election that could swing the balance of power on the state's highest court to the Republican party for the first time in more than 50 years.
Illinois is only one of eight states where voters decide who will serve on the state's highest court – and multiple vacancies are rare. With these two seats up, the election's outcome could determine the state's position on key issues for decades to come.
One is in the Supreme Court's Second District – composed primarily of northern and western collar counties. It includes Lake, McHenry, Kane, Kendall, and DeKalb counties. A vacancy there has former Republican Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran running against Lake County Judge Elizabeth Rochford, a Democrat.
The Third District is composed of some southern and western collar and Central Illinois counties. It includes DuPage, Will, Kankakee, Iroquois, Grundy, LaSalle, and Bureau counties. Appointed incumbent Justice Michael Burke, a Republican, is being challenged by Democratic Illinois Appellate Justice Mary Kay O'Brien.
The Illinois Supreme Court currently has four justices who were elected as Democrats, and three who were elected as Republicans. If Burke and Curran both win their races, Republicans will hold a majority in the state's highest court for the first time since 1969. Democrats need to win only one of the open seats to keep their control of the court.
Will Gov. JB Pritzker win a second term?
One of the biggest races to keep an eye on Tuesday is Gov. JB Pritzker's bid for a second term in office. The Democratic incumbent is facing off against Republican Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, of downstate Xenia.
The race offers voters a choice between two men with starkly different backgrounds and views.
Pritzker is a billionaire from Chicago, heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune, and founder of the tech start-up incubator 1871, who has been endorsed by former President Barack Obama, is a staunch supporter of abortion rights, and advocate for strict gun control.
Bailey is a millionaire farmer from the small town of Xenia in southern Illinois, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, opposes abortion except when the mother's life is at risk, and wants to repeal the state's Firearm Owner's Identification Act.
Pritzker has funneled at least $110 million to his own re-election campaign, allowing him to dominate the airwaves and internet with ads.
While Bailey has received $12 million in direct support from conservative billionaire businessman Richard Uihlein, who also has given more than $42 million to the pro-Bailey "People Who Play By the Rules" political action committee, the Republican challenger didn't air his first broadcast TV ads of the general election until early October.