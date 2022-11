Analysts Kimberley Egonmwan and Pat Brady join CBS 2’s Joe Donlon and Irika Sargent with election analysis.

Illinois Election: Rep. Chuy Garcia's future, concerns about Illinois GOP Analysts Kimberley Egonmwan and Pat Brady join CBS 2’s Joe Donlon and Irika Sargent with election analysis.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On