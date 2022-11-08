Illinois Election: Rep. Lauren Underwood facing GOP challenger Scott Gryder in bid for 3rd term in Congress

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A longtime Republican member of the Kendall County Board is challenging two-term Democratic incumbent in the newly drawn 14th Congressional District in Illinois.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, the Democratic incumbent, was first elected to Congress in 2018, defeating four-term Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren, in a district which at the time was 86% white and widely seen as a Republican stronghold. She became the first woman and first minority to represent the district, and was the youngest Black woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, at age 32 at the time.

She narrowly won re-election in 2020 against dairy magnate and Illinois State Sen. Jim Oberweis, by a 50.7% to 49.3% margin.

Gryder currently serves as chairman of the Kendall County Board. He's been elected to the board three times since 2012, and is a licensed attorney.

The 14th Congressional District was recently redrawn to shift away from some far western and northwestern suburbs, to include more Democratic-leaning areas in in the western and southwestern suburbs and central Illinois. The district includes portions of Will, Kane, Kendall, DeKalb, LaSalle, Putnam, and Bureau counties.

President Joe Biden stumped for Underwood in Illinois over the weekend. He touted Underwood's ability to work across party lines, calling her a "champion of families."

Biden also credited Underwood with helping his administration win signature legislative achievements on infrastructure, climate, and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

Underwood has vowed to protect Medicare and Social Security from Republican proposals to reduce federal spending on those programs, including reducing benefits for some retirees, and raising the retirement age for both programs.

According to an analysis by the Daily Kos, Biden won the new 14th District over Donald Trump by a 54.7% to 43.3% margin.

Gryder won the five-way Republican primary race in June, with 31% of the vote.

In addition to his time on the Kendall County Board since 2012, Gryder also has served on various government boards in Oswego and Yorkville, and has said that experience positions him well to take on Underwood.

Dubbing himself a pro-business candidate, he has advocated for fewer government regulations to help entrepreneurs. He has also opposed various COVID mandates during the pandemic, such as mask mandates, saying it should be a personal choice.