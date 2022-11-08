Illinois election: GOP has chance to swing state Supreme Court balance of power in its favor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Voters in the Chicago suburbs and parts of central Illinois will be voting in two races for the Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday, an election that could swing the balance of power on the state's highest court to the Republican party for the first time in more than 50 years.

Illinois is only one of eight states where voters decide who will serve on the state's highest court – and multiple vacancies are rare. With these two seats up, the election's outcome could determine the state's position on key issues for decades to come.

One is in the Supreme Court's Second District – composed primarily of northern and western collar counties. It includes Lake, McHenry, Kane, Kendall, and DeKalb counties. A vacancy there has former Republican Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran running against Lake County Judge Elizabeth Rochford, a Democrat.

The Third District is composed of some southern and western collar and Central Illinois counties. It includes DuPage, Will, Kankakee, Iroquois, Grundy, LaSalle, and Bureau counties. Appointed incumbent Justice Michael Burke, a Republican, is being challenged by Democratic Illinois Appellate Justice Mary Kay O'Brien.

The Illinois Supreme Court currently has four justices who were elected as Democrats, and three who were elected as Republicans. If Burke and Curran both win their races, Republicans will hold a majority in the state's highest court for the first time since 1969. Democrats need to win only one of the open seats to keep their control of the court.

Political action groups and the candidates themselves have spent millions of dollars in the battle for the open seats.

"This is an incredibly consequential race," Northwestern University law professor David Shapiro told CBS 2 last month. "State supreme courts have an incredible amount of power."

This is why Shapiro says the outcome of these races could impact future rulings on critical matters – including abortion, gun rights, and wrongful convictions.

"State Supreme Court, including the Illinois Supreme Court, are the final decision makers when it comes to the Illinois Constitution; when it comes to the Illinois statutes," Shapiro said, "and the U.S. Supreme Court cannot overrule - with very limited exceptions – the state Supreme Court on matters of state law."

Justices serve 10-year terms, and then can be retained for another 10 in subsequent elections. So they are on the bench for a long time.

Only voters who live in the open Supreme Court districts can cast a ballot in these races.