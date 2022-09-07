Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia considering another run for mayor of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia said Wednesday he is considering a bid for mayor of Chicago, and acknowledged he needs to make up his mind soon about whether he'll join the crowded field of challengers running against Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2023.

Garcia would almost certainly become the instant favorite to unseat Lightfoot, after previously running for mayor in 2015, when he forced then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel into a runoff, before losing with 44% of the vote to Emanuel's 56%.

During a press conference where he announced he was endorsing various aldermanic candidates in 2023, Garcia declined to say when he plans to make a decision on a bid for mayor, but acknowledged, "I've got to decide soon."

"I don't want to pressure myself. I want to be as deliberate and as understanding of all of the issues that are facing the city of Chicago. The public safety challenges, the promise of new endeavors in the area of public safety is pretty exciting, given my background in violence prevention, and intervention, and community building," he said.

Garcia, who represents the 4th Congressional District in Illinois, said he's reluctant to leave Congress given the growing number of Republican candidates for Congress who have supported former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and have even taken actions to try to overturn the 2020 election results.

"I am conflicted, because of the responsibility that I have to help save and protect our democracy and our republic," Garcia said.

Garcia said he also loves his job as congressman, calling it "exhilarating" to be involved in everything from foreign policy to the national economy, and in particular immigration reform.

"My great desire to be a member of Congress when immigration reform finally becomes a reality makes it so difficult" to consider leaving, Garcia said.

At least eight other candidates have announced plans to challenge Lightfoot in the 2023 election: Ald. Sophia King (4th), Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), businessman Willie Wilson, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner, community activist Ja'Mal Green, and Chicago police officer Frederick Collins.

Other potential candidates who have been weighing bids for mayor include Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), Illinois State Rep. La Shawn Ford, and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.