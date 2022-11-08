Illinois election: Governor's race a study of contrasts between Pritzker and Bailey

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Seeking his second term in office, Gov. JB Pritzker heads into Election Day holding a comfortable advantage in both fundraising and most pre-election polling over Republican challenger Darren Bailey, although that lead in polls has shrunk in recent weeks.

The race offers voters a choice between two men with starkly different backgrounds and views.

Pritzker is a billionaire from Chicago, heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune, and founder of the tech start-up incubator 1871, who has been endorsed by former President Barack Obama, is a staunch supporter of abortion rights, and advocate for strict gun control.

Bailey is a millionaire farmer from the small town of Xenia in southern Illinois, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, opposes abortion except when the mother's life is at risk, and wants to repeal the state's Firearm Owner's Identification Act.

While Bailey spent much of the day before Election Day campaigning in the Chicago area, Pritzker focused on the rest of the state.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday, voters outside the Chicago and the collar counties may prove crucial for Pritzker.

It is no secret that Chicago and often its collar counties are usually a Democratic stronghold. About two thirds of Illinois residents live in the six-county area that includes Chicago, suburban Cook County, and the collar counties of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will.

But the rest of the state usually leans Republican. Thus, in a hotly-contested race like this one - in this current political climate - every vote could count.

Thus, it made sense for the Democrat Pritzker to conduct his final get-out-the-vote push outside the Chicago area.

Pritzker appeared at rallies Monday with other top state Democrats - including U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) - who is herself up for reelection, as well as Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

The governor began his day in downstate Marion. But at a late-morning rally in Springfield, Pritzker made it clear how important voter turnout may be in determining who wins on Tuesday.

"Folks, this is it," Pritzker said. "We are in the last 24, maybe 36 hours before we win this thing, right? But we're going to have to work for it."

Pritzker also held a rally Monday in Peoria. He will his final full day of campaigning in Rockford late Tuesday afternoon.

Meantime, Bailey was busy on Monday in Oak Brook and Bourbonnais. He was expected to end the day in Merrionette Park with a Get Out the Vote event at 7 p.m.

Bailey started at a hotel in Oak Brook where he was joined by supporters. He vowed, if elected, to fire the entire Illinois State Board of Education, and appoint a public health director who wouldn't mandate COVID-19 vaccines for school age children.

Bailey then made a stop in Bourbonnais at an event held at a construction rental company he encouraged his base to vote tomorrow.

"I need you right there alongside me as we clean our schools up as we restore safety to our streets and honor the men and women who protect our property and our persona and as we start to get our taxes lower," he said. "[Incumbent Gov.] JB Pritzker has failed us miserably and we are going to take our government back. That's what we are going to do tomorrow."

Bailey is scheduled to head to Springfield on Tuesday, where he will watch the results come in and host a party.

Pritzker has funneled at least $110 million to his own re-election campaign, allowing him to dominate the airwaves and internet with ads.

While Bailey has received $12 million in direct support from conservative billionaire businessman Richard Uihlein, who also has given more than $42 million to the pro-Bailey "People Who Play By the Rules" political action committee, the Republican challenger didn't air his first broadcast TV ads of the general election until early October.

By then, Pritzker had spent months hammering Bailey as too conservative for Illinois, leaving Bailey with an uphill battle to define himself for many voters.

Meantime, both Bailey and the People Who Play By the Rules PAC – run by conservative political operative and radio host Dan Proft – have repeatedly hammered Pritzker on crime, taking aim at sweeping criminal justice reform legislation dubbed the SAFE-T Act, which will end cash bail in Illinois next year.

Bailey and other opponents have said the SAFE-T Act will increase crime in Illinois, while Democrats who supported the law have said it will make the court system more equitable, by not keeping people accused of a crime in jail simply because they can't afford to post bail.

Supporters of the SAFE-T Act also have accused Republicans of spreading misinformation about the law's impact.

Bailey has said he would repeal the law if elected governor, but he would need the approval of the Illinois General Assembly, which currently has Democratic supermajorities in both chambers, which are unlikely to change significantly after the general election.