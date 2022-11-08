Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia to launch campaign for mayor on Thursday, sources say

The above video is from a previous report

CHICAGO (CBS) -- U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, expected to sail to victory in his bid for a third term in Congress, plans to jump into the race for mayor of Chicago later this week.

High-placed sources confirm Garcia will formally launch his campaign for mayor on Thursday. Garcia also ran for mayor in 2015, when he forced then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel into the city's first mayoral runoff election, but lost 56% to 44%.

Garcia has been flirting with a second mayoral bid for months, but has so far been noncommittal as he runs for re-election to Congress. He has said he's reluctant to leave Congress given the growing number of Republican candidates for Congress who have supported former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and have even taken actions to try to overturn the 2020 election results.

Garcia said he also loves his job as congressman, calling it "exhilarating" to be involved in everything from foreign policy to the national economy, and in particular immigration reform.

According to published reports, Garcia recently commissioned a poll that showed he would beat Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a head-to-head race, with 43% to Lightfoot's 34%, and 23% undecided.

Garcia's campaign announcement is timed for the 40-year anniversary of former Mayor Harold Washington's campaign announcement.

Garcia was a Chicago alderman from 1986 until 1993, and was a key ally of Washington's during the infamous "Council War," when former Ald. Edward Vrydolyak led a bloc of mostly white aldermen to consistently thwart the agenda of the city's first Black mayor, and control the City Council.

In 1992, Garcia was elected to the Illinois State Senate, where he served until 1999, after losing the 1998 Democratic primary to Antonio Munoz.

In 2011, Garcia was elected to the Cook County Board of Commissioners, where continued to serve until 2018, when he was elected to Congress.

In his 2015 bid for mayor, Garcia was backed by the influential Chicago Teachers Union, but this time around the union has thrown its support behind Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools teacher and CTU organizer.

Garcia likely can still garner the support of other progressive labor unions and elected officials as the mayoral election begins to ramp up later this month.