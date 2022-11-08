Democrat Jonathan Jackson, Republican Eric Carlson vie to succeed Rep. Bobby Rush in 1st Congressional District

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Democrat Jonathan Jackson – a son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson – is up against Republican Eric Carlson to succeed U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush in Illinois' 1st Congressional District.

The redrawn district includes parts of Bronzeville, Hyde Park, Grand Crossing, Morgan Park, and Roseland – among other Chicago neighborhoods – and extends southwest to include larges section of the southwest Cook County and Will County suburbs.

Jackson a business owner and spokesman for his father's Rainbow PUSH Coalition. He is the third of the Rev. Jackson's five children, and notes that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was his godfather.

As Congressman, Jackson touts a platform in favor of economic development and a fight for high-quality jobs, better transportation policies, Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and gun control – among other priorities.

Carlson is a native of the Roseland community and notes that he has lived in the city and southwest suburbs for more than 50 years. He worked 20 years in the construction trades and is a veteran of the U.S. Army's 75th Ranger Regiment, according to his campaign website.

His campaign focuses on issues including border security, fighting crime and gun violence, border security, lowering taxes, school choice, and energy independence – among other issues.

In January, Rush announced he would not seek reelection this year for a 16th term.

Rush, 75, has represented the 1st District of Illinois in Congress since 1993, and before that served for 10 years on the Chicago City Council.

Rush, said as a young civil rights activist, he could not have envisioned serving 10 years on the Chicago City Council and then 30 years in Congress. Rather, he said thought he would be dead before age 30, especially after fellow Black Panther Party members Fred Hampton and Mark Clark were assassinated on Dec. 4, 1969, during a raid on the party's West Side headquarters by police and federal agents, ordered by then-Cook County State's Attorney Edward Hanrahan.

Rush ran for mayor unsuccessfully against Mayor Richard M. Daley in 1999, and won reelection for his seat Congress the following year after fighting off a primary challenge from then-Illinois state senator and future President Barack Obama.