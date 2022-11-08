Illinois election: Secretary of State candidates have been talking up plans for improving driver services

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The race for Illinois Secretary of State is a battle for an open seat for the first time since 1998 – with Jesse White retiring after serving six terms.

Republican Dan Brady and Democrat Alexi Giannoulias are vying to succeed White.

The Illinois Secretary of State's function in the state constitution revolves around the officeholder's duty to maintain official state records and the state seal. But the average Illinois resident is most likely to interact with the Secretary of State's office for driver's licensing, vehicle registration, and other driver services.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked recently with both candidates about what they would do to improve driver's services in Illinois.

Both Brady and Giannoulias put enhanced online services at the top of their priority lists – if they win.

"We've been focused on a skip-the-line program, where people can schedule an appointment and get to the front of the line," Giannoulias said. "We've looked at putting people's driver's license and IDs on their mobile devices; the creation of an app; vision tests online."

"What can we do?" said Brady. "Can we move a license from renewals up to six years possibly to eight years?"

Giannoulias said modernization of all services is key. Brady also wants to open more locations – at community colleges and even libraries. In one of his ads, Brady also made a promise about crime – a big buzzword in this election cycle.

Brady said in the campaign ad that he would "support law enforcement, and allow the Secretary of State police to do what they do best – fight back against crime."

Kozlov asked Brady how exactly Secretary of State police help fight crime when their primary function is to protect the Illinois State Capitol.

Brady said while their primary function may be to protect the Capitol, 60 officers are assigned to special units for things like auto theft and illegal car sales. He says those officers could help local departments.

"I think local law enforcement could benefit from that intel that the Secretary of State's Police Division has," Brady said.

For his part, Giannoulias said, "We continue to talk about things that our office can tangibly do to help on crime; on social justice issues - and we're going to focus on that."

Giannoulias also says his past experience as Illinois state treasurer makes him uniquely qualified for office. Brady, a state representative from Bloomington, also touts his business and county service as important qualifications.

Libertarian Jon Stewart, a former pro wrestler who now runs a Chicago auto dealer, is also on the ballot for Secretary of State.