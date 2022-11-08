Election Day voting underway in Chicago; polls close at 7 p.m.

CHICAGO (CBS)— Polls are opening soon in Cook County and thousands of people in the Chicago are have already voted.

As of early Monday morning, more than 269,000 people have already voted early by mail or in-person in Chicago.

For many other Chicago voters who still need to vote Tuesday, you can go to any of the 51 polling places most convenient for you.

Polls open at 6 a.m. You can find Chicago voting sites here.

Suburban voters were notified of their polling place address in a mailing prior to the election. You can find a full list of Suburban Cook County polling places here.

If you signed up for a mail-in ballot and still need to turn it in, you can drop them off at any early voting drop box. The mail-in-ballot must be postmarked by Tuesday.

Some races to follow, for Illinois Secretary of State Democrat Alexi Giannoulias is running against Republican state rep Dan Brady.

There's also the 6th Congressional District race where incumbent Sean Casten is facing off against Keith Pekau.

Gov. JB Pritzker appeared at rallies Monday with other top state Democrats – including U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) – who is herself up for reelection, as well as Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Attor

Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey was busy on Monday in Oak Brook and Bourbonnais ahead of the election.

Polls close at 7 p.m. and you are allowed to vote as long as you are in line by 7 p.m.