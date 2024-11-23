Yale beats Harvard 34-29 in the 140th playing of The Game; Crimson claims a share of Ivy title

CAMBRIDGE - Grant Jordan passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns, Joshua Pitsenberger had touchdowns receiving and rushing, and Yale beat Harvard 34-29 on Saturday in the 140th playing of The Game.

Yale (7-3, 4-3 Ivy League) has won six of the last eight games with Harvard in the third-most played rivalry in college football. Harvard has not won a series game at home since 2014.

Harvard (8-2, 5-2) clinched a share of the league title with Dartmouth and Columbia. The Big Green have 22 titles, the Crimson 19 and the Lions secured their first since 1961.

Pitsenberger had a key fourth-quarter touchdown when he came out of the backfield to catch a short pass on the left side and then cut back four different defenders to race to the right side of the end zone from 39 yards away to make it 31-15 with 12:41 to go.

Pitsenberger finished with 120 yards on 25 carries and he caught three passes for 44 yards.

Nick Conforti made a 36-yard field goal with 2:07 remaining to give Yale an 11-point lead. Harvard marched down the field and scored on Xaviah Bascon's short run. Yale's Da'Quan Gonzales deflected a 2-point conversion attempt to keep it a five-score game and the Bulldogs recovered the onside kick.

Jaden Craig threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns for Harvard (8-2, 5-2).