Xfinity sends Mass. woman $900 gift card for old cellphones after I-Team's Call For Action gets involved

Mass. woman gets gift card from Xfinity for old cellphones after Call for Action gets involved

Mass. woman gets gift card from Xfinity for old cellphones after Call for Action gets involved

Mass. woman gets gift card from Xfinity for old cellphones after Call for Action gets involved

When a Braintree woman signed up for a deal with a new cellphone service provider, the deal included receiving a gift card for her old cellphones. After waiting months for her money, she contacted the I-Team's Call for Action.

Glitzy iPhone commercials are designed to make you want the latest model. Service providers like Xfinity are offering deals to customers who want to upgrade. Transfer your cellphone service and trade in your old phones for cash.

Ann Antonelli says she saw the promotion in January and decided to change carriers. Ann says she had three phones from AT&T, traded those in and got three new iPhones from Xfinity. She says the salesperson at the Weymouth Xfinity store told her in a couple of months she would get a gift card for nearly $900 for the old devices.

"I was calling every month"

But four months later, she still didn't have the gift card. Ann says she kept calling Xfinity looking for her money. "I was calling every month," Ann said.

Frustrated that she was not getting answers, she reached out to the I-Team's Call For Action.

Within days after we reached out to Xfinity, Ann says Xfinity apologized and sent her a gift card for $899.76. Ann says she could not have done it on her own, telling the I-Team, "it was like a miracle."

The money was important to Ann because she needed it to pay of the balance she owed AT&T on the phones she traded in.