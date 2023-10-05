Woman struck by lightning on Boston beach is finally reunited with dog

Woman struck by lightning on Dorchester beach reunited with dog

BOSTON - A woman is battling her way back to better health after she was struck by lightning in Dorchester while walking her dog on the beach.

Thalita Teixeira Padilla was finally reunited with her dog Bruce after spending several weeks in the hospital. She was critically injured when she was hit by a lightning strike on Savin Beach last month.

Other people on the beach gave her CPR and saved her life. But in the chaos, Bruce ran off.

A stranger found Bruce and brought him back to his family. This was the first time Padilla had seen him since that terrifying day.

"We are severely blessed for this day, that our little family is complete and reunited," Padilla's husband Joel said.