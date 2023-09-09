Watch CBS News
Police say that a woman was struck by lightning at a Dorchester beach

DORCHESTER - Police say a woman was struck by lightning at a beach in Dorchester, Saturday afternoon. 

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Savin Hill Beach.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. According to a Boston EMS spokesperson another person who was close by to the strike was also taken to the hospital.

There is no update on their condition.

First published on September 9, 2023 / 7:20 PM

