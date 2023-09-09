Police say that a woman was struck by lightning at a Dorchester beach
DORCHESTER - Police say a woman was struck by lightning at a beach in Dorchester, Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Savin Hill Beach.
The woman was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. According to a Boston EMS spokesperson another person who was close by to the strike was also taken to the hospital.
There is no update on their condition.
