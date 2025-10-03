Woman who shoved 63-year-old off MBTA bus in Boston pleads guilty, says she is "deeply regretful"

The woman who was seen on camera shoving a 63-year-old off an MBTA bus in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood last month has pleaded guilty.

Luz Pineda, 32, was charged with one count of assault and battery on an elder or disabled person with injury. She initially pleaded not guilty at an earlier court hearing in Roxbury District Court.

On September 8, Pineda was on an MBTA bus in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Warren Street in Roxbury. Prosecutors said Pineda got into an argument while trying to get off the crowded bus with a woman at the front. Pineda allegedly started screaming at the woman when she refused to move and then kicked her shopping cart off the bus. She then shoved the woman off the bus onto the sidewalk outside, prosecutors say.

"The Commonwealth is concerned with this level of aggression out of nowhere," said the prosecutor.

The 63-year-old woman, who hasn't been identified, suffered a concussion, a cut to the outer corner of her eye and a broken blood vessel in her neck and eye.

After shoving the woman, prosecutors said Pineda took off her sweatshirt and put her hair up in a bun in an attempt to change her appearance. The entire incident was caught on camera and posted on social media.

Pineda's attorney said she's "deeply regretful and sorry" for what she did, saying she lost her composure while riding home from a medical appointment for her infant, who was born prematurely.

"She makes no excuse for her conduct," said Pineda's attorney.

Pineda was sentenced to 24 months' probation, during which she can't ride the MBTA or have any contact with the victim. She will also spend three months in home confinement except for medical appointments for her or her children. The judge also ordered her to undergo anger management and mental health treatment.

Trump threatens to take away funding after bus incident

The Trump administration threatened to take away federal funds from Boston after the incident happened. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the city is "on notice" alongside Chicago. He told MBTA General Manager Phil Eng to provide a written safety report and to take action against crime on the transit systems.

"This is about standing up for American families who deserve a safe and clean transportation system," Duffy said in a statement.

Eng agreed to provide the information to the federal government. He said, "we are in agreement about providing the safest commute possible for all riders and employees."