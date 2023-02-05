Woburn teachers strike ends, schools to reopen Monday

WOBURN - A weeklong teachers strike in Woburn has ended. Students will return to the classroom on Monday after missing five straight days of school.

City leaders and the Woburn Teachers Association came to a tentative agreement Sunday evening.

"The agreement provides educators with a fair contract that also aligns with the best interests of the district and residents of Woburn," the Woburn School Committee said. "Most importantly Woburn Public Schools will be able to resume providing a high-quality education to our 4,200 students."

School was canceled all last week as teachers stood on the picket lines, demanding better salaries, class sizes, and pay for paraprofessionals.

"We claim victory for a fair contract, and we claim victory for a unified community. One of transparency, integrity and decency," WTA President Barbara Locke said.

The WTA said the new contract creates a more competitive wage and slightly lowers class sizes for grades 4 and 5. The union said talks were stalled late Friday night after Mayor Scott Galvin "insisted on punitive fees related to return-to-work language."

Galvin wanted $250,000 for police details, administrative and staffing costs, legal expenses, and a professional development session that was paid for in advanced but couldn't be used because of the strike.

Starting on Thursday, the union was fined $40,000 per day for violating a court-ordered injunction to return to the classroom. They faced an additional $5,000 for each day the strike went on.