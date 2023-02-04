Woburn wants $250,000 from striking teachers union; 'This is the final piece'

WOBURN - Whether Woburn students will be able to go back to school on Monday hinges on whether the city and the teachers union can agree on a deal covering costs incurred during the weeklong strike.

Mayor Scott Galvin said tentative agreements have been reached regarding teachers and paraprofessionals, but the Woburn Teachers Association is opposed to paying $250,000 as part of a return to work agreement.

"The one sticking point is the financial part, which is something that is a must for the city," Galvin said in a Saturday news conference. "We're looking to get our costs back. . . this is the final piece."

Galvin said the costs include $95,000 for police details, administrative and staffing costs, legal expenses, and a professional development session that was paid for in advanced but couldn't be used because of the strike.

The union says Galvin is demanding a "ransom" in order to end the strike. They say they are willing to pay for "any extraordinary and reasonable costs" incurred due to the strike, and are offering donations of $15,000 each to the Woburn Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA.

"We feel like the mayor's trying to extort teachers for $250,000," Woburn Teachers Association secretary Eric Scarborough said. "We want to get back to work now. . . we should be ready to go for Monday."

Starting on Thursday, the union faced a $40,000 fine per day for violating a court-ordered injunction to return to the classroom. They face an additional $5,000 for each day the strike goes on.

Both sides are scheduled to meet again on Sunday morning.