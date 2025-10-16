Can Massachusetts expect a milder winter? Here's what the NOAA forecast says.

Winter is coming and on Thursday, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its seasonal forecast for the months of December, January and February, predicting a slightly milder winter in southern New England.

You can almost smell it in the air. We are starting to check some "winter is just around the corner" boxes:

We had our first nor'easter

We had our first widespread frost and freeze

The leaves are turning and dropping ( quicker than usual

And finally, social media is starting to light up with various winter forecasts

The main forecast factor in their outlook was the emergence of a weak La Nina, which they expect to persist through the winter.

And, sure enough, their precipitation and temperature forecasts very much resemble that of a typical La Nina winter.

What does winter look like this year?

What does this mean for New England? Essentially NOAA says that we have equal chances of above and below average precipitation ... no big news there.

Weather graphic from NOAA NOAA

The biggest takeaway was their temperature forecast which showed slightly higher probabilities for a warmer than average winter in southern New England.

How does NOAA determine forecast?

NOAA uses a probability-based forecast that can be somewhat confusing. Essentially, they are taking the most recent 30-year dataset and breaking it into three categories.

The coldest or driest 10 years are put in one category, the warmest or wettest into another and the remaining 10 years are in a "middle or equal chances" category.

Each category comprises 33% probability (totaling 100%). The forecasters then decide which of the three categories any given location is most likely to fall in and assign values based on that.

So, for southern New England, they are forecasting the warmer than average category but just barely. They are saying we have a 33-40% chance of having a warmer than average winter ... again, equal chances would be 33%. Think of it as three people playing the card game "War" and one player has a couple extra cards in their pile. They have a slightly better chance to win but it wouldn't take much for that to change.

What's the takeaway from all of this? At this point, there are no strong atmospheric signals in either direction. That certainly may change as we head into November which often is a harbinger for the upcoming winter.